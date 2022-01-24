Aston Villa player completes EFL switch

Preston North End have sealed the loan signing of Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer until the end of the season, the club has confirmed.

The Villa academy graduate has shot to prominence this term, netting a hat-trick in his side’s 6-0 rout over Barrow in the EFL Cup, while also scoring against Chelsea in the same competition.

Archer’s form in the EFL Trophy has caught the eye, too, where he has scored six times in just four appearances.

More recently, the 20-year-old penned fresh terms with Steven Gerrard’s side, which will keep him at the club until 2025.

Speaking to Preston’s website following the switch, Archer stated: “I’m excited, I’m ready for the challenge and can’t wait to get started.

“It’s been a good journey so far and I’ve had the opportunity to go out on loan now to express myself.”

Lilywhites boss Ryan Lowe added: “We’re absolutely delighted. I’ve been monitoring Cameron Archer for a while now.

“He’s a natural goalscorer who I’m really excited to work with and hopefully he’ll score some goals for us.

“There were several clubs after him chasing his signature but we’re the privileged ones to be able to take him.

“His objective will be to play for the Aston Villa first team in the future and we want to help him do that, but his objective now until the end of the season will be to help Preston North End finish as high up the table as possible.”

The Verdict:

This is an acquisition that is bound to instil excitement among the Deepdale faithful.

Despite having limited opportunities at the Premier League outfit, he has still been able to showcase his quality and eye for goal when called upon, and he will be hoping to translate that ability to the rigours of Championship football.

Preston already have a dependable source of goals in Emil Riis Jakobsen, however, Archer will provide healthy competition and will be giving Lowe a real selection headache in the final third.

If this move goes to plan, there is no reason why Archer can not wrestle for a place in the Villa first team next campaign.