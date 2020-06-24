Aston Villa player closing in on Villa Park departure amid Championship loan spell

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy is set to depart Aston Villa this month, according to reports from The Athletic.

The forward joined Derby County on loan from Villa in the January transfer window, after scoring four goals in League One for Tranmere Rovers in the first-half of the campaign.

Hepburn-Murphy is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Rams, and the 21-year-old has made only three appearances for Darren Wassall’s Under-23 side before their season was cut short.

Hepburn-Murphy joined Derby with a view to a forcing his way into the first-team, however the youngster has been unable to break into Phillip Cocu’s plans as of yet.

It is now claimed, though, that the striker faces an uncertain future at Villa Park, with The Athletic claiming that he is set to depart Villa Park upon the expiry of his contract.

Hepburn-Murphy has made 17 first-team appearances for Villa since coming through the ranks at Villa Park, but his lengthy spell at his boyhood club looks set to come to an end.

It remains to be seen whether Derby look to make Hepburn-Murphy’s stay at Pride Park permanent, after learning this news.

The Verdict

Hepburn-Murphy is clearly a huge talent, but he has been unable to make his mark at Villa Park.

He will be eager to prove a point wherever he moves to next, and it will be interesting to see whether he signs for Derby on a permanent basis this summer.

They need long-term replacements for the likes of Chris Martin and Martyn Waghorn, and if he works hard, he could potentially become a key player under Cocu next season.