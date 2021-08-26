Aston Villa player attracting interest from host of Championship sides as transfer deadline approaches

Aston Villa forward Cameron Archer has emerged on the radars of a number of Championship clubs ahead of the transfer deadline with Villa considering sending him out on loan, according to the Daily Mail.

Archer has enjoyed an excellent start to the season with the forward thought to be impressing Dean Smith with his performances for the club’s under-23s in recent weeks.

That comes after the 19-year-old scored in back-to-back appearances for the under-23s before just missing out on a place in their squad for their 2-0 win against Newcastle United.

However, Archer was handed the chance to impress for Villa’s first-team during their League Cup tie with League Two Barrow on Tuesday night.

It was a chance that the forward grabbed with both hands with him firing home a hat-trick to put down a real marker over his talents.

According to the Daily Mail, there are a number of Championship clubs that are now interested in making a potential loan move for Archer before the window closes.

It is believed that Villa and Smith are now weighing up whether to sanction a loan move for him or to keep him at the club and allow him to push for more chances in the first-team.

The verdict

This is a very challenging decision for Aston Villa and one that they need to get right for the long-term development of Archer.

The 19-year-old looks to be some prospect after his excellent display against Barrow in the League Cup and they will want to keep his development on the right path over the next few months.

Having now had a taste of first-team football the 19-year-old will likely be eager to continue with that rather than have to go back to the under-23s for the next few months.

Therefore, if Smith can not see a pathway through to the first-team right now for Archer in the Premier League then it might be best to allow him to move on loan to a Championship club.

There are a host of English second-tier sides that could do with some extra firepower and with a player of Archer’s quality and confidence. So, Villa would have to take their time and ensure that they find the best possible destination for him.

A positive loan spell for him in the Championship this season would do wonders for Archer’s long-term career so it is something that Villa are right to be considering.