Highlights Swansea City is in desperate need of a new striker to replace Joel Piroe, who recently left for Leeds United for more than £10 million.

The club is reportedly in talks to sign Keinan Davis from Aston Villa, but faces competition from Hull City. Davis' all-round game could make him a good partner for Jerry Yates.

Swansea is also determined to keep defender Nathan Wood, who has attracted interest from Southampton. The club has rejected two bids so far and is holding out for a higher offer.

It could be set to be a busy end to the transfer window for Swansea City.

The Swans have endured a disappointing start to the season in the Championship and they are without a win in their first four league games after the 2-1 defeat to Preston North End at Deepdale on Saturday.

It has been a summer of change at the Swansea.com Stadium, with Michael Duff taking charge following Russell Martin's departure to Southampton and the 45-year-old has been active in the market, bringing in Josh Ginnelly, Josh Key, Jerry Yates, Mykola Kukharevych, Nathan Tjoe-A-On, Carl Rushworth, Charlie Patino and Harrison Ashby.

Swansea suffered a huge blow last week as star striker Joel Piroe completed a move to Leeds United for a fee of more than £10 million, while the likes of Joel Latibeaudiere, Ryan Manning, Kyle Joseph, Morgan Whittaker and Olivier Ntcham have also left the club.

There are likely to be further incomings and outgoings in South Wales and with just days until the transfer deadline, we assessed what an ideal end to the window would look like for the Swans.

Aston Villa player arrives

Piroe scored 46 goals in 96 games in all competitions for the Swans and there is no doubt that replacing his goals will be a priority over the coming days.

Swansea have strengthened in the forward areas this summer with Jerry Yates arriving from Blackpool and after the netting twice in his first four games for the club, the 26-year-old looks capable of leading the line for Duff's side this season, but he is unlikely to be able to fill the void left by Piroe on his own.

The Swans are reportedly in talks to sign Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis, but they face significant competition from Hull City.

Hull were said to have agreed a £2 million fee for Davis last week and Tigers manager Liam Rosenior revealed he is confident of getting a deal over the line for the 25-year-old, but Swansea have entered the race.

Davis enjoyed a successful loan spell at Nottingham Forest in the 2021-22 campaign, helping Steve Cooper's side to promotion to the Premier League, and he spent last season at Watford, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in 34 appearances for the Hornets.

He is unlikely to be a prolific scorer for the Swans, but his all-round game could be crucial, and he would be the perfect partner for Yates.

Davis does not seem to be in Unai Emery's plans at Villa Park and with his departure looking inevitable, Swansea will be hoping to bring him to South Wales.

Nathan Wood stays

Duff will be keen to bolster his squad before the closure of the window, but he will also be desperate not to lose any more of his key players after Piroe's exit.

The future of defender Nathan Wood has been the subject of speculation this summer and Martin is eyeing a reunion with the 21-year-old at Southampton.

The Saints have had two bids rejected by the Swans for Wood, with their latest offer believed to be an initial £8 million with a further £2 million in potential add-ons.

It does not seem that Southampton are prepared to give up their pursuit of Wood, with journalist Darren Witcoop claiming they will make a third proposal.

Wood featured in the defeat at Preston on Saturday and Duff revealed post-match that the Saints' bids have so far fallen short of the club's valuation.

"He is a good player, that's why people want him," Duff told the BBC.

"He's our player, and he has two years left on his contract. The total value of the second bid, I don't think was any different from the first one. The sell-ons and things just got juggled around.

"I want a Ferrari for Christmas… He has signed his contract, he's our player and I thought he was good today.

"He is wanted by a club, the manager was previously here and he obviously knows him really well.

"But we have got a valuation on him. The club who have put the bid in have just received a lot of money and the value we think compared to the value of players being sold who are at his level - it's short of the mark."

The defender has started all five games for the Swans in all competitions this season and with Duff seemingly a big admirer, it is vital the club keep hold of him.