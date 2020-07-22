Aston Villa offering Sheffield United fresh competition in race for EFL craftsman

Reading FC ace John Swift has another suitor, this time in the form of Aston Villa.

Swift is gearing up for a potential Madejski Stadium exit this summer, as Reading’s financial situation begins to pinch after another mid-table finish in the Championship.

According to a report from the Reading Chronicle, Villa are weighing up a move to sign Swift in the event of the expected sale of Jack Grealish.

Dean Smith’s side are still at threat of dropping out of the Premier League and, should they do so, seemingly view the 25-year-old as a low-cost replacement for their current club captain.

Over the course of the 2019/20 season, Swift has six goals and 10 assists for Mark Bowen’s mid-table Championship side, excelling in a side that’s been drifting since an early stage of the campaign.

In addition to Aston Villa, there’s interest in Swift from Sheffield United, who unlike their Midlands rivals, are guaranteed of Premier League football next season and currently sit in the top-10 of the Premier division.

Tonight, Reading are looking to sign off on a positive note after a lacklustre 2019/20 when they take on Swansea City at the Madejski Stadium.

The Verdict

Swift is better than Reading’s league position and there’s little doubt that he should be playing higher in the footballing pyramid.

16 goal involvements this season is superb and, whilst Grealish is a class above, he’d be a suitable replacement for the Villa captain if his side suffer relegation this season.

However, whilst Sheffield United, who are on such a high, dangle Premier League football, they are surely the favourites to sign Swift.

