Aston Villa, Norwich in battle to sign EFL talent

Aston Villa and Norwich City are among the clubs taking a look at Northampton Town youngster Caleb Chukwuemeka, as per Pete O’Rourke on Twitter.

The 18-year-old is currently with the recently promoted League One Cobblers but could well be leaving them before too long by the sounds of things.

Indeed, the men from Sixfields have offered him his first professional contract but it is something that he has rejected and several sides are now looking at him.

Pete O’Rourke shared the news on Twitter, suggesting Aston Villa, Norwich City and Belgian side Club Brugge are all taking a closer look at him right now:

Aston Villa, Norwich & Club Brugge are interested in signing Northampton Town starlet Caleb Chukwuemeka. The 18-year-old has rejected the chance to sign his first professional contract at the club. #avfc #ncfc #clubbrugge #ntfc — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) September 11, 2020

The Verdict

A very young player, he will be clearly weighing up his options at the moment and deciding where he thinks it would be best for him to continue his progression.

You’d think at Northampton there’s a clearer path to first-team football than elsewhere but, at the same time, these are some big clubs with exciting opportunities getting linked with him.

He’ll need the right advice to make the decision that will better his career most of all, and it’ll be intriguing to see where he decides to go if he does indeed leave the League One club.