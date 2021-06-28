Aston Villa & Norwich City to battle it out for EFL starlet

Premier League duo Norwich City and Aston Villa are interested in signing AFC Wimbledon talent Matthew Cox.

Even though the 18-year-old is yet to make his first-team league debut for the League One side, he is very highly-rated by all connected to the club.

Having represented England at various youth levels, the stopper signed a professional contract for the Dons last year and has been on the bench regularly in the previous campaign.

However, his long-term future could be away from the club, with Football Insider revealing that the Canaries and Villa are both keen on the teenager.

They state that offers for Cox are being readied, and it could seemingly mean that the player and AFC Wimbledon have a big decision to make as he considers his long-term future.

Should Cox secure a switch to either of the top-flight clubs, he would initially join their development sides, with the aim to force his way into the first XI in the years to come.

Both Norwich and Villa have looked to strengthen their youth sides in recent windows.

The verdict

It’s no surprise to see that Cox is attracting attention because he is someone who has been held in high regard by AFC Wimbledon for some time, and there is an expectancy that he can play at the highest level.

Clearly, the two Premier League clubs recognise the talent he has and ultimately they will have the financial power to sign the keeper this summer if they want.

So, it’s one to monitor in the coming weeks and months and it could turn out to be a shrewd long-term signing for the buying club.

