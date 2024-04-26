Leicester City may be fighting for automatic promotion but they could be saying farewell to Nigerian international Wilfred Ndidi this summer, with his contract expiring and a host of clubs keen on his services this summer.

Ndidi is a key player for the Foxes, who relinquished their grip on top spot in his absence recently, having taken four points from five league games not long ago, including a run of three successive defeats within that, meaning their lead at the top had been completely wiped out.

It's been no surprise to see they have improved in recent weeks after his return to the side, winning the last two games against West Brom and Southampton, and looking very likely of making an immediate return to the top-flight, with Ndidi scoring in both of those fixtures.

Promotion has been the aim all season, despite a number of Leicester's top players departing the King Power Stadium in the summer transfer window, with Harvey Barnes and James Maddison two players in particular who were tipped to leave the club.

However, they also retained plenty of Premier League stars that had been a key part of some of their most successful ever sides in the top-flight, one of which was Ndidi. The 27-year-old was signed from Belgian side Genk for a fee of around £17 million in 2017 and has just a matter of months remaining on his deal at Leicester, having made 271 appearances for the Foxes in that time.

Championship automatic promotion race (As it stands April 26th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 44 47 94 2 Leeds United 44 43 90 3 Ipswich Town 43 32 89 4 Southampton 44 24 84

Turkish giants Galatasaray are said to be hoping to capitalise on the midfielder's contract situation, while it was reported earlier in the month that a host of Premier League clubs are also reportedly interested in signing him.

Fresh reports have emerged linking him elsewhere, with Barcelona said to be keen to bolster their midfield options and Arsenal star Jorginho is among their top targets, along with Leicester's Ndidi. Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Barcelona's own financial issues mean that they will have very little funds to spend this summer unless they part ways with several players.

However, the latest reports have linked Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Brentford, Crystal Palace, and Fulham with the Leicester star, with each of those sides said to be monitoring his situation, per TBRfootball.

The report explains that the Championship promotion favourites are still looking to offer Ndidi a new contract – with his current deal expiring this summer. They claim that with Profit and Sustainability still a consideration for a number of clubs – landing an experienced Premier League-calibre midfielder for nothing is a huge attraction, which could also make it difficult for Leicester to retain him, too.

Ndidi's importance to Leicester

His role has changed somewhat under Enzo Maresca, who has utilised Ndidi in a more advanced midfield role, but it has worked out, with the Nigerian impressing in the middle of the park.

In his first 24 games of the season, he scored four and collected a further six assists and established himself as a key player. It has been a timely boost that Ndidi has returned to action recently for Leicester, helping them retake top spot with those back-to-back wins, coupled with Maresca being short of options in midfield.

They were unable to make a player addition there amid failed interest in Inter Milan’s Stefano Sensi, while they were also an extra man down after Cesare Casadei was recalled from his loan spell by Chelsea in January.

However, there is no guarantee that his future lies with the East Midlands outfit beyond this summer, given the financial issues at the club and the fact the Foxes potentially need to raise funds quickly to avoid a possible points deduction next season, which could also mean cutting down on wages.