Aston Villa monitoring EFL goal machine

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is being monitored by Premier League side Aston Villa ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

The Serbian has been in lethal form in front of goal for the Cottagers this season in the Championship, leading the way in the charts with 17 goals in 22 league appearances.

The Daily Mail have reported that the Villans are closely looking at the 25-year-old, with their summer signing Wesley failing to live up to expectations so far at Villa Park.

The Brazilian has found the net just five times for the Birmingham-based side in nineteen appearances following a £22 million switch from Club Brugge in July.

Mitrovic has spent two and a half seasons at Craven Cottage, first joining the club on loan from Newcastle United for the second half of the 2017/18 season, as the West Londoners inflicted defeat on Villa in the play-off final to achieve promotion.

He has scored 40 goals for the Cottagers in 81 appearances, which is an average of just under a goal every two games.

The Serbian international also has three seasons of Premier League football under his belt, playing two seasons in the top flight with Newcastle United, as well featuring for Fulham in the last campaign, as the side from SW6 suffered relegation back to the Championship.

The Verdict

Mitrovic’s time at Fulham has arguably been the best in his career.

Despite Fulham’s relegation last season, the 25-year-old forward decided to stay at the club, highlighting the fact that he is settled in West London and is enjoying his time there.

Mitrovic is also under contract at Craven Cottage until 2024 after signing a new five-year deal in the summer, which will mean that Fulham will demand a high fee from Aston Villa for his services.