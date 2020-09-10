Aston Villa man wanted Leeds United move ahead of EFL exit

Aston Villa signing Ollie Watkins was reportedly keen on a move to Leeds United ahead of his Brentford exit but the Whites landed Rodrigo instead.

On the back of a season that saw him fire in 26 Championship goals, Villa signed Watkins yesterday in a deal worth a club-record £33 million.

Ever since the Bees suffered defeat in the play-off final, the 24-year-old’s exit has looked likely with Villa and Leeds among the sides understood to be keen on a deal.

According to The Athletic, the Whites were prepared to push the Midlands club hard in the battle for Watkins but signed Rodrigo in a £27 million deal from Valencia instead.

The report claims that the former Bees forward was keen on making the switch to Elland Road after being pressed by the presentation given to him by Leeds staff in August.

It is understood that reuniting with Dean Smith at Villa was also something he was interested in.

Smith signed Watkins from Exeter City while he was Brentford boss in 2017 and the 24-year-old went on to score 49 times for the west London club.

Both player and manager will no doubt be hoping he can have similar success at Villa Park.

Do you know the club these 15 Aston Villa players starter their career with?

1 of 15 Jack Grealish? Aston Villa Birmingham City Wolves Stoke City

The Verdict

Watkins seems to have everything you’d look for in a Premier League striker, outside top flight experience, so it’s no surprise that both Leeds and Villa were very keen on him.

Whites fans will no doubt love to hear that Watkins was keen on a move to Elland Road, particularly as they’ve ended up with Rodrigo – who looks a fantastic signing.

It’s going to be very interesting to see how both club’s new forwards get on this season.