Aston Villa man makes transfer decision amid interest from Championship clubs

Aston Villa forward Keinan Davis is believed to be ‘open’ to a loan move to a Championship club according to a recent report from The Athletic.

Davis made 18 appearances in total for Aston Villa in the Premier League last season, but is unlikely to be able to force his way into Dean Smith’s starting XI this term, with just four of those appearances being starts in the top-flight.

Smith already has stronger options available to him in attack this season, with Ollie Watkins currently occupying the centre-forward role in the Aston Villa team.

Davis has recently signed a new contract with Aston Villa though, although it remains to be seen as to whether his short-term future remains at Villa Park as we edge closer to the conclusion of the summer transfer window.

It has previously been reported by Football Insider that both Derby County and Preston North End are keen on signing Davis on loan this season.

It remains to be seen as to what stage of negotiations both clubs were at in regards to a potential deal for Davis, but this recent transfer admission from the forward is likely to heighten their interest in landing his signature in the near future.

Derby are currently sat 20th in the Championship after a slow start to this year’s campaign, whilst Preston North End are sat 15th in the second-tier standings.

The Verdict:

Surely they’ll both push ahead with their interest in signing him on loan.

I’m not surprised to see Davis struggling for consistent game time with Aston Villa, as they have a better option to them in Ollie Watkins.

But Davis is still young, and could certainly benefit from regular minutes with a Championship club on loan this season.

I think he could prove to be the ideal signing for Derby in particular, as they still need a striker that can fill the sizeable void left by Chris Martin in the summer.