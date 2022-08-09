Aston Villa man eyeing ambitious target whilst on loan at Norwich City

Fresh Norwich City recruit Aaron Ramsey has said he hopes the Canaries can win the Championship this season.

The 19-year-old midfielder sealed a loan move to Norfolk from his parent club Aston Villa over the weekend, making the step up to the Championship after a brief loan spell in League One with Cheltenham Town last season.

Speaking to the club’s YouTube channel, Ramsey outlined how his move to Carrow Road materialised.

“I had just got back from pre-season tour with Villa and Dean [Smith] gave me a ring and said he wanted to take me on loan.” Ramsey explained, via Norwich City’s YouTube.

“When I heard that I knew I wanted to come to Norwich City. Everyone knows they are a big club who should be in the Premier League.

“It was a no brainer and hopefully I can help push the club into the Premier League.

The move sees Ramsey re-unite with some familiar faces in Norwich with Dean Smith and members of his coaching staff having worked at Villa as recent as last season.

Liam Bramley, now Canaries first team coach, was previously an elite development coach at Villa Park, and current assistant boss Craig Shakespeare held the same position under Smith in the Midlands.

“I am looking forward to working with Dean [Smith] and Craig [Shakespeare] again and obviously Liam [Bramley], from when I was part of the academy.” Ramsey added.

[freshpress-quiz id=”677209″ title=”Quiz: Can you name which club Norwich City signed these 25 English players from?”

“I won the FA Youth Cup with Liam. Then I was part of the England squad who won the Euros at under-19s level this past summer. I think I can take a lot from that.

“Hopefully we can win the league here as well.”

The Verdict

Given their recent history in the division, it should absolutely be the aim of Norwich City, and their players, to get promotion back to the Premier League.

However, they have not made the best of starts to the campaign.

A frustrating loss away at Cardiff, and a draw with Wigan have shown that the Canaries will not have it easy on their return to the second tier, and whilst a move to Carrow Road should be fantastic for Ramsey’s development, whether or not it results in promotion remains to be seen.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Norwich react to their disappointing opening results when they take on Birmingham City tonight in the EFL Cup, and Hull City in the Championship on Saturday.

Hopefully, Ramsey will make his debut in one of the above fixtures, too.