Aston Villa man edges closer to permanent switch to EFL club

Luton Town are well-placed to sign Aston Villa full-back James Bree according to Football Insider.

The report claims that the Hatters have made a seven-figure bid for Bree, and are progressing well in their negotiations to reach an agreement for the 22-year-old.

Bree’s contract with Aston Villa is set to expire in the summer of 2021, and Villa boss Dean Smith has reportedly allowed the defender to leave on a permanent deal ahead of the new season.

The full-back spent the 2019/20 season on loan with Luton Town, and has seemingly made a good impression on Hatters boss Nathan Jones.

He played his part as they retained their status as a Championship club on the final day of the league campaign as well, as they beat Blackburn Rovers at Kenilworth Road.

Bree signed for Aston Villa in 2017 from Barnsley, but has found regular game time hard to come by since they won promotion into the Premier League.

Therefore, it won’t come as a surprise to see him heading for a permanent exit at Villa Park during the summer transfer window, as they look to make plans for another season in the top-flight.

The Verdict:

This is a good move by both parties.

Bree was a strong addition to the Luton Town team on loan last season, and they’ve clearly been impressed with what they’ve seen from the full-back.

He doesn’t have a future with Aston Villa either, so the Hatters are making a smart move in making a bid for Bree, who is out of contract next year.

If he can replicate the performances from last season, then this will be a shrewd signing by Nathan Jones’ side.