Cotcher hasn't been with the Black Cats since turning down a professional contract, but they are entitled to a fee for the academy graduate.

Cotcher is highly-rated in the game, and would be the latest youngster to make the move to Villa.

Aston Villa have made an offer to Sunderland as they look to sign highly-rated youngster Mason Cotcher ahead of their Premier League rivals.

The 17-year-old striker is regarded as an exciting talent in English football, and he has represented the Three Lions at various youth age groups, having impressed with the Black Cats in their academy.

However, despite Sunderland’s best efforts to keep Cotcher, he did not sign a professional contract when he turned 17, meaning he is on the lookout for his next club.

And, journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Villa are pushing to seal a move for the teenager.

“Aston Villa have sent a formal bid to Sunderland for England U17 striker Mason Cotcher. He’s already training with Villa youth squad and impressing with his performances.Villa want to anticipate other PL clubs and sign Cotcher as potential new talent for the Academy.”

Sunderland will be entitled to fee for Mason Cotcher

Cotcher is allowed to train with Villa now, as he didn’t agree to a pro contract with Sunderland, meaning he is effectively a free agent, so he is simply assessing his options as his right.

But, due to his age, the Black Cats are entitled to a fee for Cotcher, which is why Villa have initiated talks, as it’s not simply the case of signing him on a free transfer.

If the two clubs can’t come to an agreement, a tribunal will settle the matter, but that is the last resort, and there is hope here that it can be finalised without the need for that.

Losing Mason Cotcher is a blow for Sunderland

This has been on the cards for some time, so it’s not a fresh setback for Sunderland, but it’s still a blow for the Wearside outfit to lose someone who has real potential to go far in the game.

Cotcher has trained with Arsenal and Ipswich in the past, along with other clubs, and Rangers are thought to have had a prior interest.

Mason Cotcher's Sunderland U18 Record 22/23 (Source: Transfermarkt) Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played U18 Premier League 19 9 1 1,279

Now, he’s set to join a Villa side that have been very aggressive in their youth recruitment in the past 12-18 months, so the fact he has been with those clubs shows he is someone who is rated within the game.

Sunderland’s youth strategy is still paying off

Nevertheless, it would be harsh to criticise Sunderland when it comes to developing talents, as they are arguably one of the best in the country at doing just that.

We know that since Kyril Louis-Dreyfus took over, there has been a desire to create a pathway to the first-team for youngsters, and a whole host have made their mark. Furthermore, they have become a club that other young players want to join, as they know they will be given opportunities.

So, it’s perhaps surprising that Cotcher didn’t want to be part of that, but, as outlined above, it was his decision to make, and he is linking up with another top academy, and it will be interesting to see how his career plays out in the years to come.