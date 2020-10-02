Aston Villa make transfer decision amid rumoured interest in EFL forward

Aston Villa are unlikely to further their interest in signing AFC Bournemouth striker Josh King according to a report from The Athletic.

The Telegraph had previously reported that Villa were set to make a £16million bid for the Bournemouth forward.

King’s future with the Championship club has been ‘up in the air’ since they were relegated from the Premier League last season under the management of Eddie Howe.

The forward made 27 appearances for Bournemouth last season, and chipped in with six goals and four assists for the Cherries.

It appears as though his strong showings didn’t go unnoticed as well, with Manchester United also being previously interested in signing the Norwegian international.

But The Athletic have revealed that Dean Smith is happy with his current options in attack, with Villa signing Ollie Watkins earlier in the summer transfer window from Brentford.

Watkins has made a bright start to life at Villa Park as well, with the forward being thrown straight into the starting XI for the Premier League side.

With the deadline for transfers set to be completed domestically on Monday, Bournemouth will be hoping that they can keep hold of King, as they look to win promotion back into the top-flight at the first time of asking.

Aston Villa are next in action this weekend, when they take on Premier League champions Liverpool at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Dean Smith’s side.

Do these celebrities support Bournemouth, Brighton, Portsmouth or Southampton? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 Which football team does Coldplay drummer Will Champion support? Portsmouth Bournemouth Brighton Southampton

The Verdict:

I don’t think they need another striker.

Aston Villa signed Ollie Watkins earlier in the summer transfer window, and I expect him to be leading their line in the top-flight this term.

King is a player that has proven Premier League experience in his time with Bournemouth, and I still think he should be playing at a much higher level than the Championship this season.

I really wouldn’t be surprised if other Premier League clubs were to register late bids for King in an effort to sign him before the summer transfer window closes.