Aston Villa make their stance very clear as flurry of EFL transfer bids come in

Aston Villa player Cameron Archer was a transfer target for most teams in the Championship this summer window but the striker will now be staying with the club for the campaign, as reported by Football Insider.

According to the same report, it seems as though Steven Gerrard has been unwilling to loan out the forward this window and has rejected several Championship bids for the player already.

Last season, Archer was allowed to leave on a loan deal in the second half of the campaign, with the player heading to Preston on a short-term transfer deal. During his time at Deepdale too, he impressed many at PNE and it led to the club wanting to sign him again.

He managed a haul of seven goals and an assist in 20 Championship games for the side and after putting in some impressive showings – including a fantastic display against Blackpool in the derby which involved a goal – he has now been a transfer target for other Championship clubs too.

QPR, Middlesbrough, Preston and Sunderland have all been plotting bids for the player but it was unclear whether or not Archer would leave Villa on a loan deal for the new season or whether or not Steven Gerrard would use him in the first-team.

It seems Gerrard will be keeping the player and it’s been revealed that the manager has rejected plenty of loan bids for the player recently – and the striker will now be playing in the Premier League for Aston Villa this season.

The Verdict

Cameron Archer played some superb football for Preston in the Championship last season and it’s no surprise to see teams wanting to sign him.

However, with Aston Villa saying they’ll keep and play him, that also isn’t surprising. He was exceptional and has already showcased his playing ability for his parent club during their Carabao Cup games last season. Now, with more experience under his belt, the player can be at least a rotation option in the Premier League.

It is a blow for plenty of Championship teams though, with the youngster almost guaranteed to bag a double-digit amount of goals given another transfer to the second tier. He scored seven in half a season last time around so at that rate could have managed double in a full campaign.

Instead though, the player will be given the chance to try himself in the top flight and prove what talent he has this season.