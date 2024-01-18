Highlights Aston Villa has made an offer to sign Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough in the January transfer window.

Rogers, a 21-year-old forward, is excited about the opportunity to join Villa, who are currently third in the Premier League.

Rogers should consider his options carefully, as his career progress may be hindered if he joins a bigger club and spends time on the bench.

Aston Villa have made an offer to Middlesbrough as they look to sign attacker Morgan Rogers ahead of the January transfer deadline.

Aston Villa hope to sign Morgan Rogers

Unai Emery’s side have been brilliant this season, with Villa currently third in the Premier League, whilst they are also in the Europa Conference League.

Despite that, the Spaniard is still keen to strengthen his squad this month, and a versatile attacking option is one area they are looking to address.

And, it seems Rogers is someone that Villa have identified as a potential new addition, with The Athletic explaining that they are looking to bring the 21-year-old in this month.

“Aston Villa have made an approach to sign Middlesbrough forward Morgan Rogers. Rogers, 21, has emerged as the primary transfer target for Villa boss Unai Emery in the January transfer window.

“Rogers — who joined Championship side Middlesbrough six months ago — is understood to be excited by the opportunity of joining Villa, who currently sit third in the Premier League.

“No agreement has been reached but both Rogers and Emery are keen for the transfer, with an offer made to Middlesbrough.”

Morgan Rogers’ career so far

The England youth international came through the ranks at West Brom, with his performances catching the eye to the extent that he made his debut for Albion in 2019.

But, his talent had attracted interest from elsewhere, and Manchester City were believed to have paid around £4m to sign the player, which made him a very expensive player for his age.

However, things didn’t really go to plan for Rogers with the Premier League champions, as he understandably struggled to get near the first-team.

Instead, his game time came out on loan, with Rogers turning out for Lincoln, Bournemouth and Blackpool in recent years, with varying levels of success.

So, a permanent move was sanctioned last summer, with Michael Carrick convincing Rogers that his future lies at the Riverside Stadium.

Since the move, the youngster has featured regularly, making 25 league appearances, scoring twice and registering five assists, as Boro look to finish in the top six this season.

Championship Table (As it stands January 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

Therefore, this would be a big blow for the Teesside outfit, particularly as they would have little time to find a replacement.

Morgan Rogers has a big decision to make

The update indicates that Rogers, who has years to run on his contract, is keen on the move, and you can understand why, as Villa are a club on the up.

Yet, Rogers knows first-hand that moving to a bigger club may not be the best thing for his career.

He decided to leave Albion for City, but it didn’t really work out from a football perspective, as he was sent out on loan, and it took him years to find his best form with Boro, who are playing at the same level as the Baggies.

If he joins Villa and sits on the bench, he could well be in the same situation, so he should seek assurances from Emery that he will get minutes this season. Otherwise, finishing the campaign with Boro could be the smart move.