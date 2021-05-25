Aston Villa make strides in transfer pursuit of Norwich City ace

Aston Villa have opened preliminary talks with Norwich City over the signing of Emiliano Buendia, according to Football Insider.

Buendia is a player in serious demand after playing an influential role in helping Norwich win their second Championship title in three years.

The 24-year-old has scored 15 goals in 39 Championship appearances this season, chipping in with an impressive 17 assists, too.

That form saw him be crowned the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Season, helping Daniel Farke guide his side to the Championship title after an incredible season.

Buendia is a target for the likes of Arsenal and Aston Villa heading into the summer, but it seems as if Villa have made the first move.

According to Football Insider, Villa have opened preliminary talks with Norwich over the signing of Buendia, with discussions reportedly beginning with third parties.

Norwich have placed a price tag of over £30million on Buendia’s shoulders, and if that price is met, then the Canaries will reluctantly cash in.

The Verdict

It’s hard to see where Buendia fits in at Villa and they shouldn’t just sign him for the sake of it.

They already have an array of attacking talent in the likes of Bertrand Traore, Jack Grealish and Anwar El Ghazi, and I’d probably concentrate on other areas of the pitch.

Buendia is a similar player to the likes of Traore and Grealish, and spending over £30million on a player who may not dramatically improve the squad would be a slight risk, given how finances are likely to be tight this summer.