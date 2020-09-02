Aston Villa make breakthrough in pursuit of Nottingham Forest ace

Aston Villa have agreed a deal worth £14m, potentially rising to £16m for Nottingham Forest defender Matty Cash, according to the Athletic.

Cash has been a player in serious demand following Forest’s failure to win promotion to the Premier League last season, as they inexplicably slipped out of the play-off places on the final day of the season.

The full-back was named Forest’s Player of the Season after a standout individual campaign under Sabri Lamouchi – a campaign in which he was converted into a right-back.

Villa have been heavily linked with Cash for some time now, and despite BBC Radio Nottingham previously claiming that a deal had yet to be agreed between two clubs, it looks as if a breakthrough has been made.

The Athletic claim that Villa have agreed a deal worth £14m for Cash, plus a further £2m in add-ons for the 23-year-old.

Cash signed a new long-term deal at the City Ground last season until the summer of 2023, but it now looks as if the defender is set to move to the Premier League and across the Midlands.

The Verdict

Villa have been in pursuit of Cash for some time now, and it looks as if they have now made a real breakthrough in their hopes of landing the defender.

Forest have held out for as much as they can, and £16m is a solid deal for a homegrown player who endured a fantastic season last time out.

He has all the attributes to help him thrive in the Premier League, and it will be interesting to see how Forest go about replacing him this summer.