Stockport County loanee Louie Barry is attracting interest from most of the Championship at this point.

This is according to an update from Sheffield Wednesday News, who have also reported that his parent club Aston Villa haven't yet made a firm decision on whether to recall him next month.

Villa have a recall clause that allows them to take Barry back to the Midlands, and they could potentially exercise this option, having seen him establish himself as one of the most threatening attackers in League One.

Scoring a sensational number of goals and making some valuable contributions in the final third at Stockport this term, it may only be a matter of time before he plays at a higher level, and he could potentially be loaned out to a second-tier team during the upcoming window.

Louie Barry's 2024/25 campaign at Stockport County (All competitions) Appearances 18 Goals 14 Assists 1 (Figures correct as of December 4th, 2024)

Middlesbrough have already been linked with a move for the 21-year-old, along with second-tier rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Boro could end up being a good fit for Barry, considering he could be a real asset alongside the likes of Finn Azaz and Ben Doak behind Emmanuel Latte Lath.

That attack could fire the Teesside outfit into the top six, but it remains to be seen whether they can win the race for his signature if he becomes available.

The Owls could also see Barry shine for them, especially under a coach like Danny Rohl, who is one of the highest-rated managers in the division.

Barry could even help the club to push for a top-six finish, so a move to Hillsborough can't be ruled out at this point.

At this stage, Villa won't be recalling Barry, according to Sheffield Wednesday News.

The same report adds, however, that a potential recall is something that's being discussed by officials at Villa Park.

Related Sheffield Wednesday: Danny Rohl drops new update on Olaf Kobacki situation It shouldn't be too long before we see him back in action in a Wednesday shirt.

"No specific" clubs have made contact to recruit the player right now, but it's been reported that most second-tier teams are interested in a move for him.

But they will only be able to move for him if Villa recall the player from Stockport - and it's unclear whether they will do so at this stage.

Louie Barry should be considering his options amid transfer speculation

Barry could have a few decent options in January.

If he wants to stay put at Stockport, he should make that known, because his development could potentially be hindered if he doesn't feel comfortable about making a mid-season move.

However, a move to the second tier for the remainder of the season could give him the opportunity to compete at a higher level and accelerate his development.

Boro are one side that could benefit him hugely, considering they are managed by the talented Michael Carrick (pictured above) and could offer him a decent amount of game time.

The recall option is a tricky dilemma for Villa - and it's one they will need to weigh up carefully.