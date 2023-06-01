This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Leicester City's relegation from the Premier League was confirmed on Sunday.

It hasn't taken long for their best players to be linked with a move away from the club either.

Indeed, one of those is Harvey Barnes, with the Express and Star suggesting that the 25-year-old is one of Aston Villa's top targets this summer.

Would Harvey Barnes be a good signing for Aston Villa?

With that link in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on that potential move, and if they believed there was any chance Leicester could keep hold of Barnes this summer.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think Leicester City have to accept the reality of the situation that they are in.

That means they are going to have to let their star players go this summer, with the likes of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and others bound to attract Premier League interest.

Barnes would be a brilliant addition for Aston Villa were he to end up at Villa Park, though.

In recent seasons, his direct goal contributions at Leicester have been brilliant, and the prospect of Barnes on one side, Leon Bailey on the other, with Ollie Watkins through the middle, is an exciting one.

It won't be a cheap deal to do, but it will be one well worth the money.

Unai Emery could add Barnes to his Villa ranks ahead of next season.

Brett Worthington

This would be an excellent addition for Aston Villa.

There is no doubt that Harvey Barnes has been a standout performer in what has been a disappointing campaign for Leicester City.

Not many Leicester fans will be expecting to keep hold of Barnes while they are in the Championship, so it is probably a case of the club getting the best deal they can for the forward.

Villa are a team that is on the rise, and under Unai Emery, you would have to imagine that Barnes would thrive in that team. Plus, he would be joining a side that has qualified for Europe, so all in all, it could be an exciting move for both parties.

Declan Harte

Villa have shown a lot of ambition in the transfer market in the last couple of summers and that looks set to continue now that European football has been secured.

Barnes is an excellent potential addition to any Premier League side.

Although Villa do already have a number of attacking options, so there may be a concern of too many cooks at Villa Park.

But the demands of European football will necessitate a bigger squad so, on the other hand, the arrival of Barnes could be what’s needed to compete with a busier schedule.

Leicester will have a hard time holding onto the forward, as there are no doubt plenty of Premier League clubs interested in signing him.

Barnes is a Premier League calibre player and there is little reason to doubt he will be competing in the top flight next season.