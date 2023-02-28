Aston Villa loanee sends “thank you” message to QPR supporters after landmark moment

Aston Villa loanee Tim Iroegbunam has revealed his delight at scoring his first professional goal and thanked the QPR fans “for the continuous support”.

The 19-year-old scored the R’s only goal in a 3-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, which was the first game of Gareth Ainsworth’s tenure.

He bagged a first half equaliser for the hosts at Loftus Road – guiding a first-time finish into the bottom corner after a cross had been cleared into his path – but Blackburn goals either side of the break ensured it was another defeat for the west Londoners.

Iroegbunam took to Twitter to send a message to QPR supporters yesterday – revealing his delight at finding the net and praising them for their ongoing support.

Delighted to score my first professional goal 🤘🏾

Disappointed with the result

Thank you fans for the continuous support! pic.twitter.com/XLrXUCupXM — Timothy Iroegbunam (@tim_iro) February 27, 2023

The midfielder has now played under three permanent head coaches since joined the Championship club on loan in the summer.

He was a regular fixture in the side under Mick Beale but found opportunities harder to come by during Neil Critchley’s tenure.

The early indications are that Ainsworth is a fan of the Villa loanee.

Iroegbunam’s next chance to impress will come against Rotherham United on Saturday, which looks like a massive game for the R’s as they’ve been sliding toward the relegation zone.

The Verdict

There was plenty of hype surrounding the Villa teenager when he made the move to the R’s but we’ve seen his talent in glimpses rather than consistently this term.

Hoops fans will hope that his first professional goal can give him the confidence boost he needs to kick on and will appreciate this message from Iroegbunam.

It does seem as though Ainsworth is a fan of the midfielder so we can expect to see him feature more regularly than he did under Critchley.

He could well play an important role in keeping the R’s clear of the relegation battle.