Aston Villa loanee makes ‘step-up’ admission as he impresses in the Championship

Cameron Archer has revealed the difference between playing in the under-23’s and stepping up to senior level after scoring again for Preston.

North End striker Cameron Archer is happy to be delivering as he found the net again as he scored the winner in the 1-0 win at Hull City.

Archer’s goal came after 52 minutes, the Aston Villa loanee collecting Ben Whiteman’s pass to turn and dispatch it into the corner of the net.

It was the 20-year-old’s second goal for the club, having scored off the bench in a 2-0 win at West Bromwich Albion on his debut, and it seems he is already making a huge impression at the club.

Having spent last season on loan in the National League with Solihull, this is now the 20-year-old’s first taste of regular game time in the EFL, after many years playing in the youth ranks for Villa.

Speaking about the step up to senior football, Archer told The Lancashire Post: “The Championship is exciting, I’m learning every day and being around the players at Preston is a really good feeling so I’m enjoying it.

“It’s definitely different from playing in the Under-23s, you don’t get the real men’s feeling playing in the Under-23s. Coming into men’s football, it’s a different ball game.” Archer is enjoying playing in front of a crowd as it something that doesn’t come often in under-23’s football as he praised Preston fans for their support, as he added: “The PNE fans are delightful, I love scoring in front of them and hopefully I can do that many more times. “It’s good being someone new and being loved. It’s all about kicking on now, scoring more and more.” Did Preston win, lose or draw these 25 games this season? 1 of 25 Hull (H) Win Draw Lose The Verdict Archer is settling well at Preston and is looking to be a handful for Ryan Lowe’s side. He was a constant threat against Hull and grew with confidence in the game, showcasing his ability. He was holding off defenders, rolling opposition markers and getting shots on goal which is impressive for a young, inexperienced player. The striker has the perfect coach to squeeze quality and goals out of him in Ryan Lowe and will certainly have the opportunity to impress even further. If he continues to perform like this, you feel it will not be long until we see Archer featuring in the Premier League on a regular basis.