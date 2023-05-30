Luton Town's on-loan midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has dropped a huge hint on his future after their promotion from the Championship.

The 29-year-old played a key role for the Hatters after joining in January, with a permanent move potentially on the cards now the Premier League is on the horizon.

He played 20 times in total and his performances in the holding role caught the eye as Town reached the playoff final at Wembley.

The success of the loan spell and subsequent promotion has no doubt left many wanting Nakamba to return to Kenilworth Road permanently.

That is a realistic possibility but there clearly are still many aspects of the potential deal that need working out.

What does Marvelous Nakamba say about his Luton Town future?

Luton beat Coventry City 6-5 in the penalty shoot-out, securing their return to the top flight for the first time in 31 years.

Luton held an open-top bus tour around the town to celebrate the win, before ending up in the centre.

Nakamba was asked on the stage if he would be signing for the Hatters next season and, as per Luton Today, replied with: "Hopefully!"

The Villa loanee then expanded on a potential move during the post-match function at the Town Hall, saying: “You can never say never in life, only God knows the future.

"Now I’m happy, we are celebrating, hopefully, you never know. I just have to celebrate now with Luton and hopefully for the best outcome that will come, I will be grateful for it.”

The move would be a serious sign of ambition from Luton who have typically signed low-value players with a potential with a high sell-on value.

At 29, Nakamba probably doesn't fall into that category but his experience and quality would certainly be an asset for the Hatters in the top flight.

Can Luton Town survive in the Premier League?

It's always an interesting debate with promoted clubs from the Championship, but Luton are a unique case.

The running of the club becomes an advantage considering their ability to recruit players that other teams wouldn't be interested in and get the best out of them.

Not only that, but they also have Kenilworth Road which will no doubt become an uncomfortable trip for many away sides.

Other clubs of a similar size have achieved survival before, with the likes of Portsmouth, Brentford, Wigan Athletic, and Burnley all defying the odds over the years, and Luton can certainly do the same.