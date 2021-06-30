Aston Villa legend issues verdict on Birmingham, Leeds United deal

Aston Villa legend Gabby Agbonlahor has labelled Amari Miller as a “great signing” for Leeds United after the teenager’s move from Birmingham City.

Miller’s move to Leeds has been signposted for some time now but was confirmed yesterday, with the Yorkshire club announcing the winger has signed a four-year deal at Elland Road.

It is understood that Birmingham have received £200,000 upfront as part of a total £1.5 million package for the 18-year-old.

Miller was out of contract in the summer and the Blues’ delay in offering him a professional deal is said to have opened the door for Leeds to snap him up.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor – who made more than 300 appearances across a 13-year spell with Birmingham’s Second City rivals Villa – issued his verdict on the deal.

He said: “I’ve heard a lot about this kid.

“He’s got a lot of talent, you can see he’s got a big future if Leeds are signing him.

“I reckon he’ll be one that’s put straight into the first team to train and try and get some game time.

“That’s what you want as a club, you want to sign young players. I think it’s a great signing for Leeds.

“Maybe it’s a situation where Birmingham City need the money so you can understand it on both parts.

“But the Birmingham City academy is good, they’ve had Bellingham and now Miller. It’s good that their academy is creating the players.

“It’s a lot of money so they must see something in him. They must see him as part of the first team because you don’t pay that money just for someone to stay in the Under-23s, you pay that for someone who can break into the first team.

“So, yes, great signing and I hope he does well for the club.”

The teenager was born in Birmingham and is a product of the Blues’ academy system.

He was handed his debut late last season by Lee Bowyer and went on to make five appearances for his boyhood club, tallying up 187 minutes in total, but will now continue his development in West Yorkshire.

The Verdict

This is a fair assessment of the move from Agbonlahor, who appears to have resisted aiming a dig at Villa’s rivals after the teenager’s departure.

The former striker even heaped praise on the Blues academy system, highlighting Miller and Bellingham as two impressive exports.

Agbonlahor appears to have high hopes for the winger following his move to Leeds and you feel if he can live up to the Villa legend’s expectations then it will prove a fantastic deal from the Whites’ perspective while Birmingham may be left wonder what if.