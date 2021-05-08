Aston Villa, Leeds and Celtic among clubs chasing League One defender

Several Premier League clubs are among a number of sides taking an interest in 16-year-old Fleetwood Town defender Josh Feeney, a report from The Daily Mail has claimed.

Feeney has yet to make his senior debut for the Cod Army, but he has been named on the bench in each of Fleetwood’s last three matchday squads.

Now it seems as though the teenager, who has been called up by both England and Scotland at Under 16 level as they battle for his allegiance, is also earning plenty of attention on the club scene.

According to this latest update, Aston Villa, Leeds United, Wolves and Leicester City have all made contract with Fleetwood in recent months about a possible move for the centre back.

Celtic are also said to be interested in the teenager, and it has been suggested that the Scottish giants could have an advantage in the race for his signature.

That is because cross-border compensation fees, such as the one they would have to pay for youth players such as Feeney, are significantly lower than those within a single country.

As a result, Celtic could potentially secure a deal for Feeney for a much cheaper price than those Premier League clubs who are interested in the teenager.

The Verdict

Fair play to Feeney here.

There are plenty of players in his position that would love to attract the sort of interest he is receiving, but there are very few who will.

That therefore, feels like an indicator of just how good he could be going forward, particularly when you consider his international situation as well.

As a result, you feel all of these clubs will want to win the race for his services this summer, since it is hard to imagine they will be able to sign him for such a low price at any time again in the future.