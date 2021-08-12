Aston Villa leading transfer chase to sign in-demand Championship star

Aston Villa are currently ahead in the race for Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, according to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport (print edition, August 11, page 10).

The highly sought-after midfielder has emerged as a target of both The Villains and Arsenal in recent days, as per a report from Birmingham Live.

The two Premier League clubs join the likes of Everton, Roma, and Valencia, as clubs who currently hold an interest in the midfielder.

According to The Athletic, Anguissa wants to leave as he does not want to be playing Championship football next season.

The latest report from Gazzetta dello Sport suggests that Villa are now winning the race for Anguissa, with the money generated by the sale of Jack Grealish putting the club in a very healthy position from a financial perspective.

The verdict

Anguissa proved to be a more than competent operator in the middle of the park last season in the Premier League.

The midfielder displayed a tenacious side to his game, proving to be a relentless presser of the ball and shown the intelligence required to read the game well and consistently breaking up play.

Anguissa is also very good technically and has the passing range to match his physical presence.

Villa are hoping to build a side who can perhaps threaten the top eight next season, and whilst Grealish’s departure will leave some sort of void, they can use the figure generated to strengthen several areas.

Villa will face competition, and even more clubs may decide to join the growing race, but they currently possess the spending power to finance a deal such as this one.

