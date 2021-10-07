Aston Villa join Premier League transfer race for Stoke City player

Giant Stoke City centre-back Harry Souttar has emerged on the transfer radar of Aston Villa, according to Football Insider.

The 22-year-old has been in imperious form for the Potters so far this season, following on from his 2020-21 campaign where he played 38 times in the Championship.

Souttar has even skippered Michael O’Neill’s side on occasion this season and has proven to be a real leader at such a young age but it’s his performances that have attracted Villa to his signature.

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have scouted the Australian international already this season according to the Stoke Sentinel and Villa are the latest side from the Premier League express an interest.

In recent weeks Villa have played a 3-5-2 formation under Dean Smith, and the manager clearly believes that another centre-back is needed to enhance the competition in the back-line.

Souttar is tied down to a long-term contract at the bet365 Stadium but that will not stop top flight clubs from circling when the transfer window re-opens in less than three months time in January, with a number of outfits already seemingly preparing to submit offers.

The Verdict

The vultures circling for Souttar was inevitable due to his performances right now for Stoke, and he offers something not many Premier League centre-backs can.

Not only is he freakishly tall but he also possesses ability with his feet, which not many centre-backs at his height have in England.

And the way Souttar is currently playing you couldn’t possibly say that a top half Premier League team is too much of a step up for him, even though there would be strong competition for places at all the club’s he’s currently linked to.

Stoke’s resolve is likely to be tested in January, much like it was when they sold Nathan Collins to Burnley in the summer, and it may all boil down to if Souttar wants to make a mid-season jump to the top flight himself , but in any case the Potters will surely be looking for at least an eight-figure fee.