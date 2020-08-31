Aston Villa join Premier League rivals in pursuing Bournemouth man

Aston Villa have joined the chase for Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson as they have been priced out of a move for Ollie Watkins.

The Cherries relegation to the Championship has left them vulnerable to losing several key players, with Nathan Ake and Aaron Ramsdale already securing moves to Manchester City and Sheffield United respectively.

And, it appears more departures could be on the cards, with England international Wilson attracting plenty of attention.

The likes of Newcastle and Crystal Palace have been credited with an interest in the 28-year-old and the Mail have now revealed that Villa are considering making a move.

However, the update confirms that Bournemouth are not in a rush to cash in on the striker, as they have already made almost £60m from the sales of Ake and Ramsdale.

But, that’s not to say the chance to return to the top-flight won’t appeal to Wilson and if he chooses to force the issue it could leave the club and new boss Jason Tindall in a difficult position.

The verdict

Even though Wilson wasn’t at his best last season, he still managed eight league goals and he is a constant threat with his pace in behind.

So, it’s no surprise to see that Villa are keen on the player as Smith is desperate for a new number nine given they lack a natural goalscorer.

Ultimately, it will be down to the Premier League side to stump up the cash and it seems as though this could run on for a few weeks at least.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.