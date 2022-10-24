Aston Villa interest is just the beginning of familiar transfer battle for QPR: Comment

It will be no surprise for anyone that has watched QPR regularly this season, or indeed over the past 18 months, that Ilias Chair is being linked with a move to the Premier League ahead of the January window – nor is this anything new for fans of the Championship club.

Football Insider reported this morning that Aston Villa have sent scouts to watch the 24-year-old playmaker this season and they’re now said to be plotting a move for the Moroccan given the outstanding form he has been in.

The report claims that Villa scouts have provided club chiefs with positive feedback and have indicated he has the quality to dazzle in the top flight – a suggestion that most R’s supporters would likely agree with.

Chair has been sensational for the Championship leaders so far this term – with his three goals and six assists made all the more impressive by the fact that one of the side’s other attacking stars, Chris Willock, has been missing for long periods.

Some players may find that the increased pressure on them and the additional attention they’re paid by opposition sides is too much to handle but the attacker has been the opposite.

Chair has stepped up his game in response to his teammate’s injury and in doing so proven himself one of the leaders in Mick Beale’s squad, which will likely only drive up demand among Premier League clubs.

The good news for the W12 outfit is that the long-term deal signed by the attacking midfielder last January runs until the summer of 2025 and has a one-year extension written into it, the bad news is that the Villa interest is likely just the start of an all too familiar transfer battle.

Ebere Eze was linked with a move away in a number of windows before the Championship club eventually cashed in and the excitement that’s starting to build around the Morocco international feels similar.

The time left on Chair’s contract leaves the R’s in a very strong negotiating position while their current success in the Championship likely means that with a promotion push in full swing, the playmaker would be open to staying until at least the end of the season.

Beale’s confidence in the squad, which was highlighted by his decision to turn down the Wolves job and stay put, may also play in their favour but ultimately you feel it’s a matter of when and not if the 24-year-old plays in the Premier League.

The R’s will hope that he does so with them but if they’re unable to secure promotion soon, they may find themselves in an all too familiar battle to keep hold of one of their key players.