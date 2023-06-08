Aston Villa want to sign Leeds United's Tyler Adams this summer, amid interest from Nottingham Forest.

That's according to Phil Hay of The Athletic, who claims Villa are "having a look" at the midfielder this summer.

With relegation now confirmed for Leeds, a host of players are likely to depart, with many internationals still keen to play top flight football within their squad.

It has been revealed by Football Insider that the West Yorkshire outfit may find it hard to keep hold of Adams this summer, as he wants to continue playing at the highest level and not the second tier of English football.

They are reporting that well-placed sources have suggested that a loan deal this summer may be a solution with Adams, allowing him to have another strong season to keep his transfer value high and to play at elite level.

The 24-year-old only joined Leeds last summer in a deal that was believed to have cost the club around £20 million from RB Leipzig. Adams signed a five-year deal at Elland Road until the summer of 2027.

The Daily Mail have revealed that Adams is a target for Forest this summer, who are looking for more quality over quantity.

What's the latest with Tyler Adams?

Paul Taylor of The Athletic has shed further light on the situation regarding Adams, he wrote: "Forest are also among a host of clubs who have been monitoring Tyler Adams’ position at Leeds following their relegation.

"There are other clubs who are more keen on the USA international, but it is another example of the player profile Forest will be looking at this summer."

One of the clubs who could be more keen in Adams, is Aston Villa. Hay added:

Villa have qualified for the Europa Conference League, and thus will need a larger squad to handle the more hectic schedule and extra fixtures next season. Adams would provide further depth and competition to Villa's already strong midfield unit.

Hay has previously stated that Adams is "one of the players Leeds desperately want to retain."

However, despite the club's intentions to build the team around him, there is no guarantee of Adams remaining at Elland Road this summer, Hay added: "They think a midfielder with his character and tenacity is tailor-made to help lead a club out of the Championship.

"But at least one Premier League club is tracking him, and it won’t be a shock if someone tries to force Leeds’ hand."

Should Leeds sell Adams?

Adams' upside is as a tough tackling, aggressive ball winner, and that's felt more when you're a Premier League club battling to survive.

That isn't to say he wouldn't be a useful player in the Championship for Leeds, but when the onus is on you to dominate the ball in midfield, then the strongest part of his game is somewhat diminished.

He'd be a good depth option for Villa, for sure. They not only need more players and a larger squad, but Adams is the right sort of profile, given his fantastic stamina, engine, and athleticism. This makes him able to play, and complete, the majority of games.

His value to Leeds is not as great in the second tier, and if Leeds can make their money back, or make a small profit on Adams, then cashing-in would not be a bad idea for them. The funds could be put to signing a more dominant in possession and progressive central-midfielder.