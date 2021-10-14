Aston Villa in the EFL: Remember James Bree? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

James Bree is a player who slowly rose through the ranks at Barnsley before going on to sign for Aston Villa in the winter of 2017.

He was the Tykes’ second youngest debutant after joining them at youth level from Ossett Town and would go on to make 61 appearances at Oakwell before swapping Yorkshire for the Midlands in a bid to take his career to the next level.

Bree became one of the first signings of the Steve Bruce era at Villa Park after the current Newcastle manager’s arrival back in October 2016 and would go on to be used rather infrequently during his three seasons there as the club missed out on promotion back to the Premier League during the 2017/18 campaign.

Great at surging forward and putting in accurate crosses, Bree is a great all round modern full back but just wasn’t really given the chance to impress for Villa under various managers that came and went during his time there.

As a result of this he found himself being loaned out to Ipswich Town in an attempt to give him the game time he craved.

The defender would go on to play 14 times for the Tractor Boys before reluctantly returning to Villa Park, which is what led to his first link up with his current club, Luton Town.

Bree’s first campaign with the Hatters would go on to be arguably be one of his most successful to date as he racked up an impressive eight assists on his way to helping the club maintain their Sky Bet Championship status.

This was enough to convince Luton to sign him up on a permanent deal, thus bringing an end to his nightmarish spell with Villa once and for all.

Still only aged 23, Bree boasts a solid career record of 183 senior appearances and will be hopeful that there are plenty of big things ahead in the years to come as he puts his disappointing spell with Villa firmly behind him.