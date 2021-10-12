Aston Villa in the EFL: Remember Aaron Tshibola? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Aaron Tshibola will be a name for Aston Villa fans that is a somewhat distant memory at the time of writing.

The promising midfield player arrived at Villa Park in the summer of 2016 in what was a slightly high profile move from Reading, the club where he made his name after rising through the ranks of their academy.

After signing a four year contract with an undisclosed fee having been paid, Tshibola was thrust straight into the first team picture by the then Sky Bet Championship club and quickly hit the ground running as he scored his first goal in Villa colours against Newcastle United in September of that year.

However from that point onwards things began to unravel for the midfielder as he was shipped out on loan to Nottingham Forest in January 2017.

A short lived spell at the City Ground ended with the player making just four appearances for the Reds before he was then loaned out again for the duration of the following season to MK Dons.

Anyone who thought that this spell could be the making of Tshibola will have been mistaken, with the two clubs agreeing to terminate the agreement in November 2017.

Upon his return to the Midlands, the player was then sent to Kilmarnock on loan to play under Steve Clarke, a manager who worked with the midfielder during their time at Reading together.

After a second spell in Scotland with Killie, Villa finally cashed in on Tshibola in August 2019 as he was sold to Belgian club Waasland Beveren for an undisclosed fee.

After nine appearances for the Jupiler Pro League side, the midfielder then made another eye catching move in January 2020 to Portuguese side Desportivo Das Aves.

However during his time in Portugal, the club experienced financial difficulties, causing the player to leave after playing just four games:

Due to financial difficulties at the club , it was no longer suitable for me and my family to continue, exceeding the period of payments is not acceptable which has led for us to part ways. I am thankful nevertheless witness this beautiful culture and I wish you all the best🙌🏾 — Aaron Tshibola (@AaronTshibola) July 13, 2020

After becoming a free agent during the summer of 2020, Tshibola signed for Kilmarnock a third time and would go on to make 35 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side as he finally got some regular football under his belt.

However before long he was on the move again last summer, as he signed for Turkish side Gençlerbirliği after becoming a free agent once more.

He has since made six appearances for his new side and will now be hoping to put the past behind him as he looks to get his once promising career back on track.