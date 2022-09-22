Aston Villa in the EFL: How is Ritchie de Laet getting on these days?

Ritchie de Laet made his first move to England back in 2007, joining Stoke City, although he never made an appearance for the Potters and was loaned out to Wrexham for a short time instead.

Ahead of the 2008-09 season, the defender moved to Manchester United although again found it hard to get going there and across four seasons with the club he made three appearances whilst also having loan spells to Sheffield United, Preston North End, Portsmouth and Norwich City only playing regularly at Pompey not being helped by injuries along the way.

The first time de Laet got regular game time under his belt was with Leicester City who he joined in 2012 and across four seasons he went on to make over 100 appearances for the Foxes and gained promotion to the Premier League with them as well, as making 12 appearances and scoring a goal in their Premier League title winning season.

Following that season, the defender made the move to Aston Villa who were in the Championship at the time.

However, things quickly shifted back to how they had been with him picking up a season ending injury after three appearances in his first season with the club.

After returning from injury, de Laet made five appearance for Villa before being loaned out to Royal Antwerp and then Melbourne City the following season.

The defender did well in Australia scoring seven goals in 25 appearances but upon the end of his Aston Villa contract it was Antwerp he returned to and got regular football under his belt again.

Since returning to the club, he has spent the last three seasons playing regularly and scoring a few goals along the way.

Despite now being 33-years-old, de Laet has still played in every one of Antwerp’s opening nine games so far, starting five of those games.

Despite being a defender, the player has proved he has plenty to contribute going forward to with two assists to his name this season so far.

As it stands, Antwerp have won all of their opening nine games of the season putting them at the top of the league and de Laet will no doubt be hoping for some success to come his way this season.