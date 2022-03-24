Aston Villa in the EFL: How is Birkir Bjarnason getting on these days?

Birkir Bjarnason came to Aston Villa when they were arguably at their lowest, helping the team turn from Premier League no-hopers who were relegated to the Championship into play-off winners.

He played in nearly 50 league games for the club and featured sporadically for them as they finished in the top six spots in the second tier two years on the spin. After a fifth placed finish in which he played in 23 games (with five goal contributions) he played another 17 times as they finally sealed a Premier League spot a campaign later.

That was to be the player’s last season in a Villa shirt though with the Iceland man departing the club as they entered the top flight.

Since he left then, how has the now 33-year-old been getting on?

When he left England, he headed straight to Italy and to Brescia to try and get more regular action. He could only muster nine starts though as the Serie A side were relegated to the second tier of Italian football. That demotion actually benefitted Bjarnason though, with the midfielder managing nine goal contributions in just 17 starts for the club.

Despite faring much better in Serie B for the Italian side and getting more action, he was tempted into a move elsewhere in 2021, joining Adana Demirspor in Turkey.

He’s managed a similar return in a similar amount of appearances for the Super Lig side this season – five goals in 17 starts – and is continuing to thrive at his new club.

Since leaving Aston Villa then, the 33-year-old has continued to get regular action and has ultimately done better since departing the English side.