TalkSport have reported that Southampton's Armel Bella-Kotchap is on the radar of Aston Villa, following the Saints' relegation from the Premier League.

The young German international is said to be pushing for a move away from the club as they prepare for their first stint in the second tier in eleven years, and there are a number of potential suitors from his native Germany and Italy, as well as Unai Emery at Villa Park.

How has Bella-Kotchap performed at Southampton?

In a Southampton side which has stared relegation in the face for a large portion of the season, Bella-Kotchap has featured 24 times in the Premier League and been a reasonable performer when picked, despite the occasional injury.

Featuring in a struggling side also hasn't impacted the fact he is one of the most highly-rated young defenders in Europe, which could play a big factor in Southampton's decision to make a fair amount of profit on the £10m paid to VFL Bochum last summer.

In one of his earliest games for the club - a 2-1 win against Chelsea - the defender was described as 'perfect' for the Premier League by former boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, due to his physicality and reading of the game.

Will Bella-Kotchap move to Aston Villa?

Aston Villa have already been linked with the likes of Youri Tielemans, who will depart Leicester City as they join Southampton in the Championship, and it looks highly likely that Emery will try to pick up both players for as cheap as possible.

Southampton are expected to face a bidding war for the highly rated 21-year-old, and Villa would need to meet the club's asking price which is estimated to be around £30m.

If Bella-Kotchap was to make the move to Villa Park, he would face strong competition in a centre-back trio of Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa and Diego Carlos, but Emery is reportedly looking for one more addition to this department to complete an area of strong depth as Villa look to balance Premier League and Europa Conference League commitments.

As the defender doesn't want to drop into the Championship, it may be up to Emery to grant his wish and keep him as a Premier League player.

How do Southampton replace Bella-Kotchap?

As with most teams that are relegated from the Premier League, Southampton's squad will be picked apart by clubs at a higher level, as the likes of captain James Ward-Prowse are also linked with moves to Tottenham and West Ham.

With Russell Martin looking like the firm favourite to take the reins at St Mary's, he will have to overhaul this squad quickly if they are to challenge for promotion, and adding experience into what is still a relatively young defence could be one of the biggest foundations for Martin to set in stone if the Saints are to aim for a first-time promotion.