Aston Villa identify Norwich City ace as summer transfer priority

Aston Villa have identified Norwich City’s Emi Buendia as a top summer transfer target, according to The Sun on Sunday (25/04, page 60).

Norwich’s promotion to the Premier League has recently been confirmed, and Daniel Farke will now look to cast one eye on the summer.

Incomings are likely to be the main priority as Norwich look to avoid what happened last season and ensure they aren’t relegated straight away.

But interest in the likes of Buendia is likely to emerge, with Aston Villa reportedly keen.

According to The Sun on Sunday, Buendia is Villa’s top summer transfer target as Dean Smith looks to strengthen his squad.

Buendia has been arguably the Player of the Season in the Championship, scoring 14 goals and producing a number of assists in 37 league appearances this term.

Buendia still has another three years left on his Carrow Road deal, though, and is likely to cost a lot if suitors want to lure him away from Norfolk this summer.

The Verdict

I would be shocked if Norwich manage to keep hold of Buendia this summer even though they are back in the Premier League next season.

The Argentine midfielder has been absolutely tremendous this season and reminds me of what Villa already have in Jack Grealish and Bertrand Traore.

But in fairness to Norwich, they managed to tie him down to a new deal when they returned to the Premier League last time, and that will stand them in good stead financially this summer.

They can demand a hefty fee, but need to recruit wisely afterwards.