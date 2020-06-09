Aston Villa hoping to rival London trio in pursuit of Brentford ace

Brentford playmaker Said Benrahma is attracting some serious Premier League interest ahead of the summer, with Aston Villa expected to reignite their pursuit.

The Athletic report how Benrahma has a number of suitors heading into the summer, with Chelsea, West Ham United and Crystal Palace amongst those named in the race to sign the Brentford ace.

Now, the same report details how Dean Smith is keen on linking back up with Benrahma and should Aston Villa survive the drop in the Premier League, they will be in pursuit of the 24-year-old.

Benrahma has scored 10 goals and assisted a further seven for Brentford this season in the Championship, pushing Thomas Frank’s side into serious promotion contention and leaving them in a strong position when the season restarts on June 20th.

Last summer, Villa reportedly had a £14m bid rejected for Benrahma, but they will be back for more despite Benrahma’s value rocketing on the back of another strong season in the Championship.

There’s still a lot to be decided, however, not just Brentford’s potential promotion.

Smith has to keep Villa in the Premier League in the run-in, with his side looking to drag themselves to safety after a tough first campaign back in the top-flight.

The Verdict

Smith knows what Benrahma is all about having managed him at Brentford, and, given his 2019/20, it seems the player’s suitors in the top-flight have increased.

Villa could be a good place for him, despite potentially forcing him out of London, not least because of the manager there and the game time that could be offered.

Whatever developments we see from here it will be an eventful summer for Benrahma, but his initial focus will be on the season’s resume and, hopefully, guiding Brentford into the top-flight alongside the likes of Villa, Chelsea, West Ham and Palace.

