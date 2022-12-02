Aston Villa forward Cameron Archer’s stance on Preston North End return becomes clearer

Aston Villa forward Cameron Archer would prefer a return to Preston North End if he is allowed to leave in the January transfer window, according to his brother Jordan.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of the previous campaign at Deepdale.

During this particular spell, Archer produced a host of encouraging performances for Preston as he made strides in terms of his development under the guidance of Ryan Lowe.

Since returning to Villa Park, the forward has struggled to make an impact in the top-flight due to the presence of Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins.

Limited to just six cameo appearances in the Premier League this season, Archer faces an uphill battle to claim a starting role at Villa.

If Preston are interested in sealing a temporary move for Archer in January, they are likely to face competition for his signature from Sunderland.

According to a recent report from Football Insider, the Black Cats are one of a number of teams who have made enquiries about the forward’s availability for a loan deal.

Making reference to his brother, Jordan has revealed that the Villa striker would be open to the possibility of rejoining Preston.

Speaking to the Lancashire Post, the 29-year-old said: “Preston helped him massively.

“It was exactly what he needed, and I don’t think it could’ve gone any better.

“Last week a Preston fan came down to Southport, and he was asking me if there was a chance of Cameron going back.

“He would love to return.

“The fans know what he thinks of the club.

“It’s a brilliant place and he played some of his best football there.

“If he does go out on loan again, Preston would be his number one destination and is the main place he wants to go.

“He still checks the results every week and speaks to a couple of the lads.

“They will always hold a place in his heart because of how it went, and they would be his main choice, but obviously it’s down to the clubs.”

Think you know everything about Preston North End? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 In what year were Preston founded? 1875 1880 1885 1890

The Verdict

Given that Archer is clearly keen to move back to Preston if Villa make him available for loan, the Championship outfit should consider a swoop as the forward could help them achieve a great deal of success during the second half of the current campaign.

In his previous spell, Archer managed to find the back of the net on seven occasions while he also chipped in with one assist as he recorded a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.78.

By featuring week-in, week-out for Preston, the forward could improve significantly as a player before returning to Villa following the conclusion of the 2022/23 season.

Archer’s arrival may also force the likes of Ched Evans and Emil Riis to step up their performance levels which could have a positive impact on Preston’s fortunes in the second-tier.