Aston Villa face Premier League competition for EFL-bound ace

AFC Bournemouth striker Josh King has a series of Premier League admirers, with Fulham reportedly entering the race to sign him alongside Aston Villa.

King is still on the books at Bournemouth on the back of their relegation into the Championship, but it appears that his departure will eventually materialise given the intensifying interest.

According to Pete O’Rourke on Twitter, Aston Villa now have competition in the race to sign King in the form of newly-promoted side, Fulham.

Scott Parker is looking to bolster his attacking options ahead of Fulham’s second crack at the Premier League in three seasons, with a need to ease the pressure that sits on the shoulders of Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Mitrovic struck 26 goals for Fulham last season in the Championship, but King has been proving himself in the Premier League with Bournemouth for a number of seasons.

Fulham have joined Aston Villa in the race to sign Bournemouth striker Josh King. #FFC #avfc #afcb — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) September 10, 2020

The 28-year-old’s best Premier League campaign was 2016/17 when he scored 16 goals and registered two assists in 36 games, whilst last year there were six goals and four assists for the Cherries, despite their relegation into the Championship.

A former Man United youngster, King had spells with the likes of Preston, Hull and Blackburn before settling in Bournemouth.

The Verdict

King is a top forward and, in truth, he’s too good to be in the Championship. Bournemouth will realise that, but his exit has to be the best deal for the club.

The 28-year-old would be a sound addition for Villa on the back of Ollie Watkins’ arrival, whilst he’s the type of striker that would really complement Mitrovic at Fulham.

This pair should be hot on the heels of the Norwegian, but others in the Premier League will be too.

King will be hot property as the transfer window reaches its final month.

