Aston Villa are interested in signing Youri Tielemans on a free transfer when his contract at Leicester City expires later this month.

What is Youri Tielemans’ contract situation?

The Belgian international’s deal with the Foxes runs out at the end of the month, so a departure was always inevitable when the club were relegated to the Championship. And, that will be happening, as Leicester announced on Monday night that Tielemans would be one of seven players departing when their contracts finish.

So, he is on the lookout for a new club, and The Athletic has revealed that Villa are making a big push to land the player this summer.

The update states that Unai Emery is a fan of Tielemans, and the club are set to make an approach to the player and his representatives shortly as they look to conclude a deal swiftly.

Whilst the prospect of joining Villa is going to appeal to the former Monaco man, particularly as they will be playing in Europe next season, plenty of other clubs are also thought to be monitoring Tielemans, who has been linked with Arsenal in the past.

The 26-year-old isn’t the only player who could be swapping the King Power Stadium for Villa Park either, as it has been claimed that Emery also wants to sign winger Harvey Barnes. But, he would command a substantial fee as he remains under contract with the relegated side.

Youri Tielemans will have a big decision to make

This news will no doubt frustrate Leicester, as it’s an example of how far they’ve fallen that Villa are now seen as a major step up for a player, but that is a consequence of relegation. Even if the club had survived, Tielemans was likely to move on, but relegation meant it was a certainty, and that’s proven to be the case.

Whilst it was a sad ending for the player at the club, he will always be remembered for helping the team to win the FA Cup, and that magnificent goal in the final. From Villa’s perspective, this would be a real coup, as Tielemans is only 26, and should still have a lot to offer, and it’s an area of the pitch they need to add depth to.

Ultimately, it’s now all down to the player. He has the freedom to decide his next move, and he’s sure to have plenty of offers on the table, not just from Villa. So, it will be interesting to see where he ends up.