Aston Villa remain keen on a move for Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, according to Football Insider.

The Whites' star has been consistently impressive throughout the 2023/24 campaign, arguably establishing himself as the club's best player as they look to secure a Premier League return at the first time of asking.

Summerville's brace against Middlesbrough on Monday in Leeds' 4-2 win at the Riverside sums up just how important the Dutchman has been for the West Yorkshire side this season.

Popping up at crucial times, he is justifying why he deserves a place in the top flight next season, regardless of whether his current team are promoted at the end of the season or not.

Crysencio Summerville's 2023/24 campaign at Leeds United (As of April 25th, 2024) [All competitions] Appearances 44 Goals 20 Assists 10

And regardless of whether Leeds are promoted, they will be in a fairly strong negotiating position with Summerville, with the player's contract at Elland Road not expiring until the summer of 2026.

Having been signed from Feyenoord for around £1.8m, the Whites look set to make a big profit on the 22-year-old, who will only improve with more game time under his belt.

Aston Villa's interest in Crysencio Summerville

Villa are still keeping close tabs on Summerville at this point, according to Football Insider.

The same outlet has reported that the 22-year-old is valued at more than £30m - a hefty price tag for Unai Emery's side to pay if they want to secure an agreement with Leeds.

They have "heavily" scouted the Whites' star this term - and they would have been impressed by how effective the winger has been in the final third this season.

Registering 30 goalscoring contributions in all competitions this term, Leeds wouldn't be in the automatic promotion mix without him and it will take a big bid to lure him away from Elland Road.

Leeds United may need to sell Crysencio Summerville on key condition

If Leeds aren't promoted at the end of the campaign, it seems inevitable that Summerville will move on.

It doesn't seem as though there's an option in his contract to extend his stay at Elland Road past the summer of 2026 and with this in mind, the upcoming window is probably the ideal time to sell him if he isn't willing to put pen to paper on a new contract.

Summerville's professionalism can't be questioned because he hasn't caused any issues off the field and has continued to perform, even when there has been speculation about his future.

But it seems unlikely that he will put pen to paper on a new deal if Leeds don't win promotion, with clubs from the top flight being linked with a move for him.

Unless he includes a reasonable release clause in a new contract, it doesn't make sense for him to sign an extension at this stage, because that will mean he has less power over his future.

That isn't a great position for the Dutchman to be in, because he will surely want to be competing at the top level in the next couple of years, regardless of whether he does it with his current club.