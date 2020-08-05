Aston Villa eyeing exciting double EFL deal

Aston Villa could look to sign both Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins this summer transfer window after the attacking pair were denied promotion to the Premier League with Brentford by Fulham yesterday evening.

Two thirds of the BMW trio that had fired the Bees into promotion contention, many feel as though both Benrahma and Watkins are ready for a Premier League berth.

Indeed, with Brentford now set for another season in the Championship, there looks set to be a glut of interest in the pair and, as per Villa reporter Gregg Evans, the men in claret and blue could be sniffing around.

He revealed on Twitter:

This still stands if the money isn't ridiculous.

Ollie Watkins will now also be under consideration, too.

Smith & Suso put both forward last season but subsequent negotiations broke down.#AVFC #BrentfordFC https://t.co/ZuPybLg3a4 — Gregg Evans (@greggevans40) August 5, 2020

The Verdict

Both look ready for Premier League football and perhaps Dean Smith can use his Brentford connections to use and get the pair of them.

Certainly, Villa could do with some more attacking options to benefit from the mercurial talent of Jack Grealish – providing he stays – and so this is the sort of ambition that fans of the club want to see.

Villa only just stayed in the Premier League last season but that is all that matters and now they can look at trying to re-establish themselves amongst the big boys.

Signing this pair would surely help them do that.