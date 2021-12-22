Aston Villa eyeing Coventry City midfielder ahead of January window

Aston Villa are interested in Coventry City teenager Isaac Moore and see him as a player with great future potential, according to a report from The Athletic.

With just nine days left of December, the start of Steven Gerrard’s first transfer window at Villa Park is now close with central midfield and central defence said to be two areas they could make improvements in.

However, it seems as though Villa are keen to continue to bolster their youth ranks as well by looking to raid clubs lower down the English football pyramid for talent once again.

As per The Athletic, the Premier League club are interested in Moore, who is currently part of Coventry’s youth setup.

It is understood, however, that Villa have been identified him as one for the future rather than a player likely to play a part in Steven Gerrard’s first team plans soon.

Should he join Villa, the midfielder would follow in the footsteps of the likes of Ajani Burchall, Ben Chrisene, Caleb Chukwuemeka, and Josh Feeney, who have all been signed from EFL clubs in recent years.

The Verdict

Since returning to the Premier League, Villa have looked to dip back into the EFL to bolster their youth squad and it seems that trend is set to continue.

It’s a strategy that should please fans of the Birmingham club as it has the long-term future in mind.

Coventry, meanwhile, will likely be frustrated to see one of their promising, up-and-coming teenagers pinched from them but that’s the nature of the English football ecosystem.

It is far from a done deal, of course, and the Sky Blues may feel that given the path to the first team more accessible, Moore may prefer to stay where he is with the hope that he could be playing senior football soon.