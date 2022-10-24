Aston Villa eyeing 36-year-old Championship boss as Steven Gerrard replacement

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany is emerging as a strong contender for the Aston Villa managerial vacancy.

That is according to Football Insider, who this morning report that the Belgian is on the radar of Villa as they look to replace the sacked Steven Gerrard.

Their report states that the 36-year-old is firmly in the frame for the job and that preliminary talks are ‘likely to take place in the coming days’, with the Aston Villa hierarchy feeling that Kompany could be the ‘ideal candidate’.

Aston Villa are seeking a new boss after relieving Steven Gerrard of his managerial duties last week following a 3-0 defeat away to Fulham.

The midlands based club currently sit 14th in the Premier League table.

Vincent Kompany, meanwhile, took over as Burnley boss this summer and underwent somewhat of a rebuild with the squad.

Plenty of key players left Turf Moor following relegation and in came 16 new arrivals.

The Clarets currently sit third in the Championship after a 4-2 comeback victory over Sunderland at this weekend.

That result leaves Kompany’s side unbeaten in their last five league matches.

Amid this speculation, Burnley are due to face Norwich City in Championship action tomorrow evening.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has also been linked with the Villa vacancy in recent days.

The Verdict

This is certainly interesting news coming out this morning.

I didn’t expect to see Vincent Kompany being linked with a move away from Turf Moor so soon.

However, he is clearly picking up results and whilst doing so, he has implemented a very clear style of play and those two things will be very attractive to a club like Aston Villa.

It would be bad for Burnley for the Belgian to leave at this stage, particularly after how they backed him in the transfer market this summer.

Clarets fans will be hoping this is just rumour and not reality.