Aston Villa expected to finalise transfer swoop for Derby County player

Aston Villa are expected to take advantage of Derby County’s situation by bringing in talented youngster Omari Kellyman for around £500,000.

ASTON VILLA. Going to sign young DERBY prospect Omari Kellyman in a deal. Northern Irish lad. Striker. Real talent. Fee around 500k. 😳 The price of administration … painful. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) February 2, 2022

The 16-year-old forward is extremely highly-rated at Pride Park and in normal circumstances the Rams would want the teenager to eventually progress into the first-team over the next few years, as many players have done recently.

However, reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that Kellyman is poised to link up with Villa with a six-figure sum agreed between the two clubs.

The Premier League side have placed huge emphasis on bringing in top talents from across the country in the past few months as they add to what is a very talented academy.

For Derby, their financial position means the administrators have to consider suitable offers for players, as the Rams still wait for some clarification about whether a potential takeover of the club will happen.

The verdict

This is a big blow for Derby because whilst they are getting a decent fee for a 16-year-old, in an ideal world they would’ve wanted to keep Kellyman and watch him progress through the ranks.

But, we know that they have bigger issues right now and the reality is that this fee will help the club, which is the most important thing right now.

For Kellyman, it’s a great opportunity to link up with one of the top academy setups around right now and it will be interesting to see how he develops in the future.

