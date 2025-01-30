Current Aston Villa stars Morgan Rogers and Jacob Ramsey were among those to wish Louie Barry success on his latest loan venture away from B6, as the forward completed his loan switch to Hull City on Wednesday evening.

After being recalled from a second loan spell at Stockport County which yielded 15 goals and two assists across 23 games, the clamour for his services from many Championship sides - including Leeds United, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough - wasn't a surprise, but the 21-year-old's first stint in the second tier will now take place at the MKM Stadium under Ruben Selles.

In the process of the temporary switch being finalised, it was also confirmed by the West Midlands outfit that Barry had put pen to paper on a contract extension at Villa Park, with Hull Live also reporting that initial talks between the respective clubs have taken place over the possibility of extending the loan deal into next season, should the forward excel in Hull's remaining 17 league outings.

Given the hype which has continued to surround the man who was the first Englishman to feature in Barcelona's La Masia academy setup at the age of 16, there has been plenty of discourse generated in the fallout of this deal, which includes some of the England youth international's teammates at Villa, as well as some former Tigers.

Aston Villa and ex-Hull City stars react as Louie Barry seals MKM Stadium loan move

The deal was completed just after 5PM on Wednesday afternoon, after pictures of the 21-year-old completing some of the formalities at the MKM Stadium spread across social media pretty quickly.

Shortly after the loan switch was made official by both clubs, Barry took to his X and Instagram profiles to give his first posts as a Tigers player, with both having the caption of : "Excited to be here. Can’t wait to get started and finish the season strong. See you all Saturday. @Hull City"

Among those to react to developments on the latter of those was Rogers, who went on to net a hat-trick against Celtic in the UEFA Champions League shortly after as the Villans booked their spot in the top eight of the league phase, and Ramsey, who, like Barry, knows what it's like to come through the ranks at Bodymoor Heath.

Rogers stated : You got this bro," whilst his teammate in Claret and Blue responded with a simple, but effective heart emoji.

Noah Ohio only featured eight times for the Tigers on loan from Standard Liege during his loan spell during the second half of last season, but has continued to keep an eye out on developments concerning the East Yorkshire outfit, and the Dutchman was yet another who wished the Villa starlet all the best in his upcoming loan spell.

Sheffield United success inspired Louie Barry to make Hull City decision

Barry was also quick to state how Hull's 3-0 success against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane last Friday had a key impact on his decision, as he now becomes Selles' seventh signing of the window alongside Matt Crooks, Joe Gelhardt, Nordin Amrabat, Kyle Joseph, Lincoln Henrique and Eliot Matazo.

“I’m really excited. I had a good start to the season, and hopefully, I can end it really well. I’ve got a lot of goals in my mind that I want to achieve here," he said.

Louie Barry's career stats by club via FotMob, as of January 30th Club Division Years Appearances Goals Assists Aston Villa Premier League 2021- 1 1 0 Ipswich Town (loan) League One 2021-2022 6 0 0 Swindon Town (loan) League Two 2022 16 6 1 MK Dons (loan) League One 2022-2023 32 1 2 Salford City (loan) League Two 2023 21 2 1 Stockport County (loan) League Two, League One 2023-2024 46 25 6

“I spoke to the gaffer, and he said all the right things. I watched the Sheffield United game, and that was a big turning point for me because everything the gaffer said was spot on and came to fruition."

Selles has become synonymous with developing young talent through his time at Reading, and his recruitment so far this window has pointed in a similar direction, as Hull look to continue their recent progress, having suffered just three defeats in the Spaniard's opening 10 league games.

Despite currently sitting just two points above the relegation zone, there is a strong belief in this part of the world that Hull can comfortably ease off relegation fears if they continue to perform to the levels displayed in the Steel City, which was a third away success and clean sheet on the bounce.

This Saturday, they will look to improve their home form which remains the worst in the Championship with an accumulation of just 12 points, with their latest addition in contention to make a strong impact in a key encounter with Stoke City in HU3.