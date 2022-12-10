Aston Villa, Everton and Crystal Palace eyeing Championship star as January approaches

Aston Villa, Everton and Crystal Palace are all clubs with an interest in Watford winger Ismaila Sarr as the January transfer window approaches.

That is according to Ignazio Genuardi via SportWitness, who claims that the trio of Premier League sides are looking into a potential deal for the 24-year-old.

Genuardi, via SportWitness, states that Sarr could be the subject of an offensive from the above clubs during the winter window.

This update comes as reports in the United Kingdom also suggest Everton could be interested in a move for Ismaila Sarr come January.

Indeed, the Mirror claim the Toffees are exploring a deal worth £35 million for the Senegalese international.

Of course, Aston Villa’s interest in Sarr at this point has been well documented.

Steven Gerrard came close to signing the winger this summer, with a £25 million deal reportedly agreed between Watford and the Villains.

That deal went on to collapse, though.

Crystal Palace are also a club that have been linked with Sarr in the past.

The Eagles reportedly made a move to sign the winger following Watford’s relegation to the Championship in 2019/20.

Despite remaining at Watford beyond the end of the summer, when many expected him to leave, Sarr has not kicked up a fuss whatsoever.

Instead, he has got on with things and contributed well, scoring six goals and registering three assists so far this campaign.

The 24-year-old also recently started all four of Senegal’s FIFA World Cup matches in Qatar, scoring one goal in the competition.

The Verdict

This is a tricky situation as January approaches for Watford.

On the one hand, Sarr is a key player for the side and with him in their team, their chances of challenging for and achieving promotion increase.

At the same time, though, there is an acceptance that Sarr will surely move on in the summer, and, with only a year left on his contract by then, his value may take a hit.

Indeed, if something like the £35 million mentioned in the Mirror piece above were to arrive, the Hornets would seriously have to consider it.