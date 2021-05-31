Aston Villa edge ahead of Arsenal in race to sign in-demand EFL midfielder

Aston Villa are confident that they have edged ahead of Arsenal in the race to sign Norwich City winger Emi Buendia according to Football Insider.

Arsenal’s interest in signing Buendia has been well-documented in recent months, but it now appears as though they’ve fallen bheind Villa in the race to sign the 24-year-old.

But Football Insider now claim that Villa have made progress in their efforts to agree a deal to land Buendia’s signature ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Dean Smith’s side finished 11th in the Premier League this season, and will be hoping they can challenge higher up the top-flight standings heading into the new season, which is set to get under way in August.

Buendia has caught the eye with a number of strong performances for the Canaries this term, as they won promotion into the Premier League under the management of Daniel Farke.

The Argentine chipped in with 15 goals and 17 assists in his 41 appearances for Norwich this season, as they returned to the top flight at the first time of asking, after being relegated from the Premier League in the 2019/20 season.

The PA News Agency (via TEAMtalk) have previously reported that Norwich are willing to sell Buendia this summer, as they look to fund new signings ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see which club he pursues a move to this summer.

I was surprised to see Buendia stick around with Norwich for the 2020/21 campaign, as he’s a player that has already showed he can perform to a good enough standard in the Premier League in the past.

So it’s not a shock to see him playing a starring role in Norwich’s promotion-winning season this term, and he’s probably earned a move to a club in the top-half of the Premier League now.

I’m intrigued to see whether a move to Aston Villa will depend on Jack Grealish’s future, as if they signed Buendia without having to move Grealish on, then Dean Smith’s side would carry a considerable threat going forward with both men in their team.