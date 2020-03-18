Aston Villa deliver transfer blow to Cardiff City in battle for right-back

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in a move for Cardiff City defender Dion Sanderson, who has been on loan at the South Wales club since January.

Having joined on a temporary basis from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sanderson has impressed fans in just three appearances so far.

According to Football Insider, the 20-year-old has attracted interest from Villa who are hopeful on taking him on loan next season.

However, the report adds that they will face competition from a number of other sides, with the versatile defender also thought to be highly rated at Molineux.

Wolves are said to be prepared to let him go on loan once again next year.

The verdict

Sanderson has made a huge impact in just three matches since arriving at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Able to play either right-back or centre-back, he has registered one assist and shown his ability at both ends of the pitch.

Expect a bidding war to begin in the summer, with Premier League and Championship clubs involved.